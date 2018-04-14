‘Sasha Savvy’ visits Hill Farm Elementary

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Director of Communications

Sasha Ariel Alston, author of Sasha Savvy Loves to Code, a children’s book aimed at getting girls excited about the field of computer coding, visited Hill Farm Elementary on April 13. Her visit was sponsored by the Computer Science Education office at the Arkansas Department of Education.

On behalf of the Governor and Arkansas General Assembly, State Representatives Lanny Fite and Kim Hammer presented Alston with the prestigious Arkansas Traveler certificate for her work in promoting computer coding.

Alston, known as the STEM Queen, is from Washington, D.C. She is a college student majoring in information systems, with a minor in marketing at Pace University, Lubin School of Business in New York. With eight successful information technology and business internships at Infor, Microsoft and Everfi, she is a sought-after speaker encouraging youth, especially girls of color, to pursue educational and career opportunities in STEM. She has appeared on Good Morning America, been featured in the Huffington Post and Black Enterprise, and inspired girls to dream big in Disney, Google, Snapchat and Yahoo initiatives.