Schools dismiss early today; athletic events postponed

Due to the threat of heavy rain, flooding and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Laura, all Bryant athletic events scheduled for today have been postponed or cancelled, according to athletic directory Mike Lee.

In addition, there will be early dismissal for all Bryant schools today by 1 p.m. Some schools will dismiss a few minutes earlier. For details, go here.

Make-up dates have been set for volleyball and golf.

The varsity volleyball team will play at Pulaski Academy on Monday, Sept. 28, starting at 4:30 with a JV match.

The golf team will make up its match on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Longhills Golf Club.

August 27, 2020
