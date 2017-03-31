Scott work in the hurdles helps Lady Hornets finish second

HOT SPRINGS — Kayla Scott, ranked third in the state in the hurdles, won both 100 and 300-meter events as the Bryant Lady Hornets took second place in the team standings at the Lakeside Ram Relays on Thursday.

The Lady Hornets piled up 119.5 points to finish second to Conway (180) and just ahead of Lake Hamilton (112.5) in the 13-team field. Vilonia was a distant fourth with 56 points.

“We are continuing to make great strides and improve technique and performances daily,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “Today I was more concerned with assessing the overall condition of the girls after coming back from spring break as well as evaluating a few new techniques to see how effective they are during competition.

“I was pleased with our overall performance,” he added. “We had some great performances and are still showing improvements. There are still many areas we need to improve in but we still have time to accomplish this goal. Hopefully, by conference, we will be full force after healing up from all of the minor injuries that have occurred this season.”

The Lady Hornets will compete again next week on Tuesday at Cabot followed by the Cyclone Relays in Russellville on Friday.

Scott’s winning time in the 100 hurdles was 16.58. Her teammate Cassie Ray was second at 17.65.

In the 300, Scott ran a 49.72 to beat out Vilonia’s Hannah Montgomery (52.49). Ray was fifth in 54.17.

Bryant was second to Conway in all three relays. In the 4×800, Sarah Rogers, Zhania Hall, Megan Lee and Bailey Brazil combined on a 10:49.97. Conway ran a 10:23.58.

In the 4×100, Amanda Burt, Tiberia Foote, Yonni Allen and Daelyn Young teamed up on a 52.12 clocking. Conway’s winning time was 50.49.

Zeia Robinson, Hall, Burt and Lee ran the 4×400 in 4:19.94 with Conway inning in 4:12.77.

Taylor McKinney and Kaycee White performed well in the throwing events. In the discus, McKinney’s throw of 97’4.25” was second only to De Queen’s Kennedy Winship (101’11”) with White third at 93’9.5”. In the shot, White was third with a throw of 33’5” and McKinney was fifth at 32’4”.

Lee provided third-place points in two events. In the 400, she ran a 1:05.17 with Robinson fourth with a time of 1:05.64. In the triple jump, Lee was third at 31’11.25” with Allen fifth at 31’00.25”.

Lee also captured eighth in the high jump, clearing 4’6” while Allen took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14’11.5”. In the pole vault, Bree Hood got over 8’6” to finish fifth.

Hall and Hood each scored in the 800. Hall’s 2:36.10 garnered fifth with Hood seventh in 2:44.96.

Brazil took sixth in the 1600 with a time of 5:49.51 and Daelyn Young added seventh-place points in the 100, running a 13.76.