This day in Bryant athletics history: 1999

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Second-day performance lifts BHS to title

The Bryant Hornets had all four scoring golfers fire 18-hole rounds under 80 on the second day of the rugged 2000 Bryant Invitational Tournament Wednesday, April 4, to capture the championship of the event.

The Hornets finished with a team total of 618, three strokes better than second-place Cabot. Russellville was third at 622 with Benton at 623 and North Little Rock at 625.

Stephen Tipton of Cabot was individual medalist with a two-day score of 146. Russellville’s Ben Cox finished at 148.

Russellville completed the first day of the tournament, which was plagued by blustery weather, with a one-stroke lead at 308. Bryant and Benton were a stroke off the pace.

The weather, though still windy, warmed up on day two and so did the Hornets. After firing a round of 75 on Tuesday, junior Dallis Clark carded a 77 on Wednesday to pace Bryant. Sophomore Marshall Bettoney matched his teammate’s first-day score but fell off to 79 on the second round.

But both Blake Pennington and Trey Calhoun stepped up. Calhoun, the team’s top golfer most of the season, had been slumping in recent matches and struggled to a round of 80 on the first day only to regain his stroke somewhat on the second round to card a 76.

Pennington shot a 79 then improved to 77 on Wednesday. John Bragg, Bryant’s fifth varsity player, carded 85s on both days.

BRYANT INVITATIONAL

TOP 10 INDIVIDUAL

Stephen Tipton, Cabot 75-71—146

Ben Cox, Russellville 73-75—148

Beau Glover, North Little Rock 76-74—150

Ryan Green, Benton 73-78—151

Dallis Clark, Bryant 75-77—152

Scotty Campbell, Conway 77-75—152

Marshall Bettoney, Bryant 75-79—154

Dustin Hamm, Benton 78-76—154

Matt Malham, Cabot 77-77—154

Clay Sullivan, Camden Fairview 78-77—155

TEAM SCORES

Bryant 309-309—618

Dallis Clark 75-77; Marshall Bettoney 75-79; Blake Pennington 79-77; Trey Calhoun 80-76; John Bragg 85-85.

Cabot 315-306—621

Stephen Tipton 75-71; Matt Malham 77-77; Scott Smith 78-85; Kevin Tipton 85-73; Justin McClendon 91-87.

Russellville 308-314—622

Ben Cox 73-75; Adam Anderson 75-83; Scott Jackson 80-80; Nick Noles 80-85; Scott Strasner 82-76.

Benton 309-314—623

Ryan Green 73-78; Scott Gottlieb 78-84; Dustin Hamm 78-76; Ryan Ray 80-76; Chris Poole 88-91.

North Little Rock 315-310—625

Beau Glover 76-74; Kevin Walker 79-77; Chris Halley 80-83; Clayton Hogan 80-82; Matt Parker 87-77.

Camden Fairview 312-316—628

Jason Shirey 75-85; Clay Sullivan 78-77; Scott Vaughn 78-78; Houston Bradshaw 81-88; Justin Brummett 89-76.

Conway 315-316—631

Allan Thomas 74-82; Scotty Campbell 77-75; Clint Smith 79-84; Rusty Ramsey 85-81; Chris Lloyd 86-78.

El Dorado 334-326—660

Bo Goodman 79-85; Justin Stouppe 82-84; David Beville 86-82; Justin Collins 87-83; Adam Jones 89-77.

Texarkana 336-343—679

Alan McDaniel 74-86; Mark Young 82-83; Shane Malone 88-88; Bryan Wright 92-86; Doug Chambers 94-96.

Sheridan 349-337

Matt Feimster 81-79; Josh Easley 87-86; Kyle Tipton 90-89; Josh East 91-86; Jake Yancey 86-91.