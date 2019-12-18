Second tough loss in as many nights for White Lady Hornets

CABOT — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High came into the week riding a four-game win streak but, in two nights, they’ve suffered a pair of heart-wrenching losses with one more to go before their Christmas break.

After a tough two-point loss at Lake Hamilton on Monday, the Lady Hornets played within 2 of Cabot North on the road until a late push by the Lady Panthers produced a 32-25 win.

“This game had a lot of key factors,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “Turnovers early in the game by us, missed shots and poor shots taken, missed calls and blown calls, and missed opportunities from the free-throw line.”

The Lady Hornets fell behind 7-3 early and trailed 15-8 at the half. It was 20-15 going into the third quarter.

“Normally, I would say, if we have fewer turnovers, more rebounds, and more free-throw opportunities, then we win,” Perry noted. “Well, we shot 30 free throws compared to their seven. We had 30 rebounds compared to their 26. We committed 23 turnovers compared to their 27. On paper, we should have won.

“The problem came in when we shot,” he related. “We either didn’t shoot good shots or we missed open shots, or other factors involved that were not accounted for.

“Last year, Cabot beat us pretty good,” the coach recalled. “This year, I believe we played harder than Cabot and should have won the game.”

The Lady Hornets were 15 of 30 from the free-throw line, a lot of free throws, particularly on the road.

“And that is a lot of misses,” Perry noted.

The Lady Hornets trimmed the lead to 2 in the fourth quarter.

“Until about the last minute or minute and a half,” said the coach. “That’s when we had to foul to get back the ball back. Then the score started to increase.

“The score is not indicative of the game,” he asserted. “I know when we play again that outcomes will be difference in January, and I look forward to it.

“The girls played hard despite certain factors against them,” said Perry. “They showed grit and determination that will carry them through the season. If we can reduce our turnovers that are unforced and we can shoot better from the line, we will overcome. We just couldn’t finish.”

Brilynn Findley led the scoring with 14 points for the Lady Hornets. Kristen Reese added 5 points, Rihanna Ware 3, Locklan Berry w and Arion Pegram 1.