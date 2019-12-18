White seventh-grade girls improve to 4-0

CABOT — The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School outscored the Cabot North Lady Panthers in each of the first three quarters on the way to a 36-23 win on Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets improved to 4-0 on the season going into a home battle with North Little Rock on Thursday.

Austin Oholendt poured in 21 points including a pair of 3-pointers to lead the way. Madison Loggins had 9 points and Aniston Sweet 4.

Bryant White led 11-8 after one period then 23-12 at the half. It was 32-18 going into the fourth quarter.