White Hornets seventh graders bounce back with win at Cabot

CABOT — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School ran out to a 29-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 37-7 victory over the Cabot North Panthers seventh graders on Tuesday night.

“We played our game, which is running the floor and aggressive,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “The starters played really well, led by Elem Shelby and Cedric Jones being the lead scorers. Tristian Knox played great defense and had multiple steals that led to easy fast-break points.

“Darrell Moore came off the bench and gave us a boost on defense and a lot of hustle,” he added.

The win improved Bryant White to 4-1, coming on the heels of their first loss, 26-23, at Lake Hamilton on Monday. The Hornets host North Little Rock on Thursday.

“We got back to playing our style of basketball and it showed,” Prescott said. “It is time to get back to work and get ready for North Little Rock.”