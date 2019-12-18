White Hornets bounce back, whip Cabot North on the road

CABOT — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High bounced back from their disappointing 2-point loss at Lake Hamilton on Monday night to pick up a 38-23 victory over the Cabot North Panthers on Tuesday.

Kellen Robinson pumped in 17 points to go with four steals to lead the Hornets as they improved to 6-2 going into their final pre-Christmas contest against North Little Rock on Thursday.

“Our guys all played well together and earned a great team win,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “Our press forced Cabot to turn the ball over and play to our pace, which is what we wanted.

“We moved the ball around a lot better, looking for better shots instead of settling and we were aggressive on both ends of the court all four quarters,” he added. “I’m proud of the way our guys played as a whole.”

Mytorian Singleton filled up the state sheet with 7 points, six rebounds and three steals. Grant Johnson, T.J. Lindsey and Joseph Nelson contributed 3 points each.

The Hornets led 12-5 by the end of the first quarter. It was 28-12 at halftime. Bryant held a 35-16 advantage going into the fourth.