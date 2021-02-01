Shaw’s effort paces Hornets work at Cabot meet

CABOT — Aidan Shaw won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.35 to highlight a dual swim meet against the Cabot Panthers on Friday.

The Hornets accumulated 654 points to Cabot’s 848.

Shaw led a contingent of four swimmers that scored in the breaststroke, Cameron Loftis was fourth with a time of 1:18.19. Jonny Rolen was fifth in 1:19.00 while Brylane Holloway was sixth in 1:35.98.

Hayden Smith was second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.12. LaQuav Brumfield was third in 25.58 with Shaw fifth in 26.04 and Hunter Heatley finished 10th in 34.35.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Jase Gladden, Shaw, Brumfield and Smith combined of a 1:51.74 to finish second. The team of Tyler Peters, Jonny Rolen, Ian Archer and Eli Matthews was fourth in 2:05.45 while the quartet of John Douglas, Caden Payne, James Balch and Heatley turned in a 2:39.19 to finish fifth.

Gladden and Sam Vinson each had third-place finishes. Gladden’s came in the 100-yard backstroke while Vinson’s was in the 100-yard butterfly. Gladden finished in 1:01.16 with Vinson fourth in 1:01.76, Tyler Peters sixth in 1:13.62 and John Douglas 10th in 1:58.71.

Vinson’s time on the butterfly was 1:02.82. Archer was fifth in 1:08.82 with Brumfield seventh (1:16.14) and Rolen eighth (1:25.80).

Joining Matthews and Shaw in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Gladden and Vinson helped on a third-place effort, finishing in a time of 4:03.33. Peters, Archer, Brylane Holloway and Loftis combined on a 4:20.63 to place fourth while Ethan Eubanks, Balch, Heatley and Douglas turned in a 5;14.19 to place finish.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Vinson joined Brumfield, Loftis and Smith on a 1:43.53 which was good for third. Rolen, Eubanks, Holloway and Payne finished sixth in 1:51.83.

Smith added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.48. Loftis was fifth in 1:01.30 with Heatley eighth (1:19.01) and Peters ninth (1:31.73).

Matthews, Eubanks and Payne scored in the 500 free. Matthews was fourth in 5:53.35 with Eubanks seventh (6:53.66) and Payne eighth (7:20.99).

Gladden was fifth in the 200 free, finishing in 2:09.46 with Matthews sixth in 2:11.49, Eubanks ninth in 2:23.21 and Payne 11th in 2:39.13.

Archer, Peters, Hollway and Balch each scored in the 200-yard individual medley. Archer’s 2:53.45 was good for fifth. Peters finished in 2:48.25 to place sixth with Holloway seventh in 2:56.05 and Balch eighth in 3:10.02.

Bryant competes next on Thursday, Feb. 4, at home against Hot Springs Lakeside.