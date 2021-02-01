Work of Bratton, Gould highlight Lady Hornets’ effort at Cabot

January 31, 2021 Swimming

CABOT — Shelby Bratton and Alana Gould each won two events for the Bryant Lady Hornets at a dual meet with the Cabot Lady Panthers on Friday.

Cabot won the team competition with 699 points to Bryant’s 453.

Bratton won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke while Gould finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the 200 free, Bratton finished in 2:08.49 with teammate Portia Probst fifth in 2:43.93. In the backstroke, Bratton won in 1:08.74 with Isabella Sharp third (1:10.31) and Probst fifth (1:26.85).

Gould’s time was 2:28.68 in the 200 IM. In the breaststroke she finished in 1:16.51 with Simone Dinstbier fourth in 1:23.19, Kayleigh Baker fifth in 1:23.70 and Gracie Ruff seventh in 1:38.67.

Bailey Gould turned in a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:10.72. Alyssa Addison was third (1:10.89), Martin fifth (1:16.79) and Ruff seventh (1:24.60).

Dinstbier took third in the 50 free in 28.57 with Bailey Gould fourth in 29.61 and Emily Martin eighth in 33.18.

Sharp was third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:15.99 while Baker took fifth in the 500 free with a time of 6:32.65.

The Lady Hornets picked up second-place finishes in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. In the medley, Sharp, Alana Gould, Bratton and Dinstbier turned in a 2:04.56 with the team of Martin, Ruff, Baker and Probst finishing third in 2:26.63.

In the 400, Baker, Addison, Bailey Gould and Martin combined on a 4:42.90.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Bratton, Sharp, Dinstbier and Alana Gould combined on a 1:57.55 clocking to finish third while Bailey Gould, Probst, Ruff and Addison finished fourth in 2:10.91.

Bryant competes next on Thursday, Feb. 4, at home against Hot Springs Lakeside.

