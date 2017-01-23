Short-handed Bryant swim team holds its own at Conway meet

CONWAY — In a swim and dive meet at Conway that included 21 schools, Bryant’s Lady Hornets finished fourth with 213 points while the Hornets were seventh with 138 points.

“We had swimmers gone to All-Region bank and several out sick,” noted Bryant head coach Angel Dale. “Even with our numbers lower than normal, we had some great swims. We are continuing to improve, which is what we need.”

For the girls, third-place finishes highlighted the day. Jessica Butler earned a third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.37. She also added an anchor leg to the third-place 200 freestyle relay team for the Lady Hornets, joining Lara Kockaya, Taylor Wilson and Kayla Vaughan on a time of 1:50.33.

Butler was fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.57. In the 200 medley relay, she teamed up with Wilson, Kockaya and Vaughan on a 2:06.42 to gain fifth-place points.

In the 400-yard free relay, Hannah Tennison, Helen Woodham, Erin Vaughn and Jamie Hammers were fifth in 4:39.83.

Wilson was sixth in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 6:07.48. Tennison was 10th in 6:29.07 and Woodham 15th in 6:54.13.

Kockaya contributed ninth-place points in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100 breaststroke. In the former, she clocked in at 1:15.44. In the latter, she finished in 1:20.52.

Wilson added a ninth-place finish in the 200 free. Her time was 2:22.00. Woodham was 15th in 2:36.65.

Vaughan’s 1:04.96 was good for 12th in the 100 free. Erin Vaughn was 13th in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:14.49 with Tennison 14th in 1:18.24. Vaughn was also 14th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:51.83.

In the one-meter dive, Sara Weber was seventh with a score of 128.65 with Jaden Heath 11th at 104.85, Maria Carmona 12th at 1:01.10 and Paris Works 13th at 100.85.

For the Hornets, the top finish came in the 200-yard freestyle relay when the quartet of Jacob Eubanks, Alex Ball, Ivan Bryant and Kyle Henry combined on a 1:42.92 to take fifth.

In the 200 medley relay, Ball, John Dellorto, Henry and Eubanks clocked in at 1:58.20 to earn seventh-place points. In the 400 relay, Dylan Althen, Zachary Milam, Mark Calimpong and Henry finished seventh in 4:21.73.

Individually, Caivon Crosby turned in a sixth-place finish in the one-meter dive with a score of 137.80. Calimpong was eighth at 113.60.

Henry scored a seventh in the 200 free with a time of 1:58.74 while Eubanks’ 24.94 was good for ninth in the 50 free.

Ball scored in the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly. His 1:03.95 in the backstroke was good for ninth. His 1:03.90 clocking in the butterfly was 11th.

In the 100 breast stroke, Milam scored 14th-place points with a time of 1:21.05.

Dale noted, “Assistant coach Blake Ratliff has truly been a blessing to our program. He works great with the swimmers and steps in and does whatever is needed. We are very lucky to have him.”

The Bryant swimmers and divers are scheduled to compete next on Thursday in a meet hosted by Benton at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center.