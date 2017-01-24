Third-quarter burst lifts NLR Gold past Bryant Blue

The North Little Rock Gold Charging Wildcats eighth grade team put together a 15-6 surge in the third quarter to gain the upper hand against the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School on Monday night. And it catapulted them to a 55-45 victory.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Bethel coach Steve Wilson. “I’m very proud of how hard our kids played.

“The game was very physical at times, which was to their advantage,” he noted. “But our guys did not back down.”

Austin Schroeder paced the Hornets with 12 points. Bryaden Godwin added 10 and Hayden Schrader 9. In addition, Ryan Riggs scored 5, Jackson Lindsey 4, Landon Nelson 3 and Braden Robinson 2.

The game was tied 9-9 after a quarter. By halftime, North Little Rock had established a 28-23 lead. After the third-quarter surge, the Hornets found themselves trailing 43-29.

Now 6-6 on the season, Bethel hosts Bryant White on Monday, Jan. 30, before concluding the season at Conway White on Feb. 9.