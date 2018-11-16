Smothering defense sparks Bryant’s freshman girls’ first win

Parris Atkins poured in 16 points and the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team allowed just 6 in the first half on their way to their first victory of the young season, 26-21, over the rival Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties at the Bryant Middle School gym on Thursday night.

Atkins’ scoring was keyed by that defense, according to head coach Nathan Castaldi.

“We did a good job of pressuring Mount into some early turnovers,” he related. “This let us get out in transition and get some easy buckets. The back side of our trap did a good job of reading passes and, when they got steals, they did a good job of passing ahead to Parris for some easy layups.

“Once we got the lead, I think we let up a little bit and Mount was able to get back in the game,” he added. “I was pleased with how we responded after Mount rallied. We did not drop our heads, and battled until the end.”

The Lady Hornets surged to a 7-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 13-6 advantage at the half. The Bryant lead was 21-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Jordan Hancock and Daria Greer added 3 points each. ShaMya Jordan and Zoe Turner pitched in with 2 apiece.

Now 1-2 this season, the Lady Hornets take off Thanksgiving week and return to action with a trip to Cabot North on Monday, Nov. 26.