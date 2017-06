Sohn, Friday represent Bryant soccer at annual All-Star game

CONWAY — Bryant goal-keeper John Sohn and head soccer coach Richard Friday participated in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star soccer game on Wednesday, June 21, at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

Friday served as an assistance coach and Sohn played for the East All-Stars, which suffered a tough 3-2 loss to the West All-Stars.