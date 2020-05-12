May 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Sullivan tops previous best; Winn sets new school mark at Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Spencer Sullivan turned in a personal best and John Winn set a new school record[more] as they represented the Bryant Hornets at the 56th annual Meet of Champions Saturday at Lake Hamilton High School.

Sullivan’s clocking in at 15.00 in the 110 meter hurdles, earned a third-place finish. Winn set the new school standard ini the 400 meter run at 49.73. It was good for a fifth-place finish at the Meet.

“I’m really proud of both of these young men,” stated Hornets coach Steve Oury. “It’s always nice to see a senior finish their career on a high note, and that’s just what Spencer did. He took almost a half second off of his personal best in the last few weeks, and he saved the best for last.

“John is just a sophomore, but we knew he was capable of breaking 50,” the coach continued. “He ran a tough race against some excellent competition and kept fighting all the way to the line. It will be fun to watch him over the next couple of years.”