Suspended game ends in disappointing fashion for Lady Hornets

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team and head coach Nicole Inman were not happy on Friday when, at halftime of their match with the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers at Quigley-Cox Stadium, something blew, and the lights went out.

They waited but there was no getting back on the field and their scoreless match was postponed until Monday when they would have to go back to Central and finish the game.

It turned out about as bad as they might’ve expected as Central scored a goal to pick up a 1-0 upset win on the eve of Bryant’s showdown with first-place Fort Smith Southside.

The Lady Hornets are headed to Fort Smith today now 6-4 in 7A-Central Conference play and vying for at least a second-place finish and a first-round bye at State. That hill just got steeper to climb with Mount St. Mary Academy at 6-2 and Conway at 5-3. Southside is 9-0 in the league.

“We had to rest a few girls with injuries and our shots were just not going in,” said Inman. “The girls need to ramp it up (at Southside).”