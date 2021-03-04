March 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Taylor’s clout highlights Lady Hornets’ romp

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Val Nagle

Jessie Taylor blasted a three-run homer off a car in the parking lot beyond the[more] left-field fence in the bottom of the first to rev up the Bryant Lady Hornets’ offense Friday night. It was part of a five-run inning in a 12-0 win in five innings for Bryant against the Vilonia Lady Eagles.

The Lady Hornets improved to 3-0 on the season going into a home game against Greenbrier on Thursday, March 8.

Bryant wound up with 14 hits including three each by Taylor and Kayla Sory. Cassidy Wilson and Peyton Jenkins had two hits each with Wilson knocking in three runs.

Jenkins pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

Vilonia opened the game with a single and, with one out, a pair of walks loaded the bases. But Jenkins struck out the next two batters to keep the Lady Eagles off the board.

“We started out a little shaky but the girls just played incredible,” said Lady Hornets head coach Debbie Clark. “We scored five runs in the first inning and that took some pressure of Peyton.”

Jenna Bruick walked to start the Lady Hornets opening salvo. Katy Stillman walked as well then Taylor unloaded to make it 3-0.

Jenkins kept the inning going with a liner to center for a single. With Ashlyn Lessenberry in to run for her, Sory singled up the middle then Wilson chased both home with a double to left to complete the uprising.

“Vilonia’s basketball team played Paragould (Friday) so they had some girls that were still in basketball but Coach (Calvin) Robinette wanted these girls to get some experience,” Clark mentioned. “That’s why he wanted to go ahead and play the game.”

Jenkins retired the Lady Eagles in order in the top of the second and, in the home half, Taylor masked a double to right. After Jenkins walked, Sory singled and Brittney Ball, running for Taylor, scored when a throw got away. Kaley Coppock’s single drove in Lessenberry to make it 7-0.

In the third, Jenkins pitched around a hit batter then Bruick singled to start another five-run frame. Stillman walked and Taylor singled with Bruick scoring on the throw in. Sory and Wilson followed with RBI singles. Carly Yazza beat out an infield hit to load the bases and Wilson scored when McKenzie Rice grounded into a force at third.

Jenkins surrendered a lead-off single in the top of the fourth but waded through the next three batters, fanning two.Ashley Chaloner led off the bottom of the inning with a base hit and Brianna Forsyth reached on an error but both were stranded.