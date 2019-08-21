Taylor’s medalist round paces Hornet golfers

August 21, 2019 Golf

Daniel Taylor shot a medalist round of 35 over eight holes to lead the Bryant Hornets to a win over Baptist Prep on Tuesday in a golf match at Hurricane Country Club.

The Hornets finished with a team total of 162 to Baptist Prep’s 173. The Bryant junior varsity combined on a 201.

Caitlin LaCerra shot a 39 for the Lady Hornets. Brooklyn Walker shot a 50.

For the boys’ varsity, Andrew Gaspard carded a 40 with Logan McDonald finishing at 40. Ian Thrash shot a 46 and Landon Wallace turned in a 47.

Baptist Prep’s top finisher was Evan Garcia at 39.

For the BHS junior varsity, P.J. Hollingsworth turned in a 45 with Braedon Boyce carding a 48. Will Hanson and Jimmy Cerutti each shot 54.

Bryant is set to play at the Wampus Cat Invitational at Conway Country Club on Saturday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

