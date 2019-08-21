Taylor’s medalist round paces Hornet golfers

Daniel Taylor shot a medalist round of 35 over eight holes to lead the Bryant Hornets to a win over Baptist Prep on Tuesday in a golf match at Hurricane Country Club.

The Hornets finished with a team total of 162 to Baptist Prep’s 173. The Bryant junior varsity combined on a 201.

Caitlin LaCerra shot a 39 for the Lady Hornets. Brooklyn Walker shot a 50.

For the boys’ varsity, Andrew Gaspard carded a 40 with Logan McDonald finishing at 40. Ian Thrash shot a 46 and Landon Wallace turned in a 47.

Baptist Prep’s top finisher was Evan Garcia at 39.

For the BHS junior varsity, P.J. Hollingsworth turned in a 45 with Braedon Boyce carding a 48. Will Hanson and Jimmy Cerutti each shot 54.

Bryant is set to play at the Wampus Cat Invitational at Conway Country Club on Saturday.