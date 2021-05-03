Ticket availabilities announced for State competitions

Tickets for all post season events (track, baseball, softball, and soccer) are digital and can be purchased through GoFan.co. For baseball, softball, and soccer there is a link per site per day. To find these tickets for purchase go to GoFan.co, search for AAA (Arkansas), then scroll until you find the correct event.

Helpful Resources

GoFan Training Knowledgebase

· How to Buy Tickets

· Accessing & Sharing Tickets

Tickets will be redeemed on site by tournament/meet “ticket takers”, so it is important that they are not redeemed before then.

The State meet in track is this Thursday at Rogers Heritage. The Meet of Champs will be May 15.

The Class 6A State baseball tournament is set for Fort Smith May 13-15. On the same dates, the State softball tournament will be contested in Cabot and the State soccer tournament will be held in Springdale.