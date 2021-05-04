Lady Hornets hang on to top Conway, clinch share of title

File photos by Rick Nation

The defense of the Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team came up big on Monday night, stopping attack after attack from the Conway Lady Wampus Cats. Keeper Addison Funk has 11 saves in the game including a pair of crucial stops on quality shots in the final minutes as the Lady Hornets avenged their lone loss of the season with a 2-1 win over Conway at Hornets Stadium.

The win clinched at least a share of the 6A-Central Conference championship with second-place North Little Rock coming to Bryant on Wednesday for the final game of the regular season. With a win over Little Rock Central on Monday, North Little Rock is 9-2-2 in league play including a 1-0 loss to Bryant on April 14.

The Lady Hornets are 11-1-1 in the conference. By virtue of the ties, Bryant should already have the top seed from the 6A-Central to the 6A State Tournament nailed down.

Wednesday’s final will be CASC Hope Warrior night. Players of the Central Arkansas Soccer Club, wearing their CASC jersey can get in free. Go here for more info.

The Bryant soccer teams celebrated Senior Night earlier in the season.

“I joked with the girls that we get to play Conway on the hottest days of the season because, boy, it was hot,” related Lady Hornets head coach Olivia Allard.

Bryant took a 1-0 lead with 25:32 left in the first half. Ashton Inman scored off a feed from Kaylee Fluger.

The 1-0 lead held to halftime. A little over seven minutes into the second half (32:56), Lily Miller found the back of the net off an assist by Jackie Atilano to make it 2-0.

“We didn’t play our best soccer last night, but we still managed to get it done and get the win,” said Allard. “Conway plaed a great game. They out-shot us and out-possessed us. We just managed to find the back of the net before them.”

Conway’s goal came with 12:40 left to play.

“Addi came up huge for us and played one of her best games all season,” the coach said of her senior keeper. “She helped keep us in it.

“Mentally, we have to make the flip and get ready for our last game,” she stated.