Times for Thursday’s games at 7A baseball, softball games changed

Bryant baseball fans who plan on attending the Hornets’ opener in the Class 7A State Tournament in Bentonville this Thursday will now need to get an earlier start.

Originally set for 2:30 p.m., the Hornets contest against the Springdale Bulldogs at Bentonville High School, along with the other first-round games, have been moved up due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game is now set to start at 12:30 p.m.

Games will be played at 10 a.m. instead of noon at Bentonville High School and Bentonville West High School.

The same move has been made for the 7A State softball tournament. First round games in Fayetteville will be at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The top-seeded Bryant Lady Hornets debut on Friday at noon against the winner of Thursday’s Rogers Heritage-Fort Smith Northside contest.

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Baseball

At Bentonville High School (F1) and Bentonville West High School (F2)

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — Van Buren (West 4) vs. LR Catholic (Central 5), 10 a.m. (F1)

Game 4 — Bryant (Central 3) vs. Springdale (West 6), 12:30 p.m. (F1)

Game 6 — Conway (Central 4) vs. Rogers (West 5), 10 a.m. (F2)

Game 8 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 3) vs. FS Southside (Central 6), 12:30 p.m. (F2)

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — Cabot (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 12 p.m. (F1)

Game 10 — Bentonville (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. (F1)

Game 11 — Fayetteville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 12 p.m. (F2)

Game 12 — North Little Rock (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 2:30 p.m. (F2)

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game

Baum Stadium, Fayetteville

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Softball

At Fayetteville Lady Bulldog Field (F1) and Lady Back Field (F2)

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — Rogers Heritage (West 4) vs. FS Northside (Central 5), 12 p.m. (F1)

Game 4 — North Little Rock (Central 3) vs. Springdale Har-Ber (West 6), 2:30 p.m. (F1)

Game 6 — Conway (Central 4) vs. Bentonville West (West 5), 12 p.m. (F2)

Game 8 — Van Buren (West 3) vs. FS Southside (Central 6), 2:30 p.m. (F2)

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — Bryant (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 12 p.m. (F2)

Game 10 —Rogers (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. (F2)

Game 11 — Bentonville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 12 p.m. (F1)

Game 12 — Cabot (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 2:30 p.m. (F1)

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game

Bogle Stadium, Fayetteville

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA