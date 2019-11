Tip-Off Night: Freshman boys

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant basketball program was featured on Thursday night at the annual Tip-off Night held at the new gym at Bryant Junior High, including a scrimmage of the Bryant Hornets’ freshman team.

The team will officially open the 2019-20 season on Monday night at 8:15 against Hot Springs Lakeside as part of the first round of the annual Bryant Classic.