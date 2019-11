Tip-Off Night: Varsity girls

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here; by Kevin Nagle, go here

As part of Tip-Off Night to inaugurate the 2019-20 basketball season, the Bryant Lady Hornets varsity team scrimmaged on Thursday night at the Bryant Junior High gym.

The Lady Hornets will play in a benefit game against E-STEM on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the old Hornets’ Nest. They’re set to officially open the season at a tournament hosted by Lake Hamilton starting Monday, Nov. 18.