Tip-Off Night: Varsity boys

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here; by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant Hornets gave fans a sneak peak at the 2019-20 basketball team on Thursday night as part of the annual Tip-Off Night, held this year at the new Bryant Junior High gym.

The Hornets host E-STEM on Thursday, Nov. 14, for a pre-season benefit scrimmage at the old Hornets’ Nest. They’ll officially open the season at the Hoopin’ For Hoodies event, hosted by North Little Rock High School on Saturday, Nov. 23.