Tonight’s Big Red Classic moved back to 7 p.m.

The start time of tonight’s Big Red Classic match-up between the Bryant Hornets and the Benton Panthers at Everett Field in Benton has been moved back to 7 p.m., in order to avoid today’s rains.

According to MaxPreps.com, the Hornets, 24-2, are ranked number one in the state while the Panthers, 16-5, are ranked number two.

Tickets are $8 at the door. No school district passes will be accepted, only AAA passes will be accepted. Youth baseball bracelets will be accepted for entry.

There will be a varsity game only.