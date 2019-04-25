Tonight’s Big Red Classic moved back to 7 p.m.

April 25, 2019 Baseball-High School

The start time of tonight’s Big Red Classic match-up between the Bryant Hornets and the Benton Panthers at Everett Field in Benton has been moved back to 7 p.m., in order to avoid today’s rains.

According to MaxPreps.com, the Hornets, 24-2, are ranked number one in the state while the Panthers, 16-5, are ranked number two.

Tickets are $8 at the door. No school district passes will be accepted, only AAA passes will be accepted. Youth baseball bracelets will be accepted for entry.

There will be a varsity game only.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

