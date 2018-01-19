Top-notch Sylvan Hills team defeats White Hornets in eight grade game

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School drew a tough assignment on Thursday night as the Sylvan Hills Bears ran off with a 62-24 win.

Isiaih Kearney and Will Diggins each had 4 points to lead the Hornets.

“We faced off with one of the better eighth grade teams this state has to offer,” declared Bryant White coach John Harrison. “Sylvan Hills did a great job in every phase of the game. They only missed one shot from the field in the first period and went 8 for 8 from the line.

“I thought our kids played hard and I’m proud of the way our team acted throughout the game,” he added. “We got decent looks at the basket but couldn’t get anything to fall.”

The Hornets, now 8-3 this season, hosts Benton in its next outing on Tuesday, Jan. 23.