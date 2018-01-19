Rusty Blue Hornets fall at Lake Hamilton

PEARCY — Very little when the way of the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School on Thursday night. Jaylen Williams pumped in a trio of 3’s and scored a team-high 10 points but no one else had more than 4 in a 48-22 loss to the Lake Hamilton Wolves eighth grade team.

“We had not been able to practice since last Friday and it showed,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson, referring to school being snowed out at Bryant on Tuesday and Wednesday along with the holiday on Monday. “We just couldn’t get on sync with each other.”

Brooks Edmonson scored 4 points while Zach Foote and Evan Barrett added 3 each and Demetrius Sanders had 2.

Lake Hamilton broke out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter then held the Hornets to just 2 in the second on a basket by Barrett. It was 22-8 at the break.

Bethel outscored the Wolves 10-9 in the third quarter, but it only narrowed the gap to 31-18. Williams’ third triple and a free throw by Foote was all the Hornets could get on the board in the final period.

The Hornets’ next outing will be on Monday, Jan. 29, at Bryant White.