Youth Softball registration set to begin

Registration for 2018 Youth Softball will begin Sunday, Jan. 21, and continue through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Regiter online at www.bryantsoftball.org or in person at The Center at Bishop Park on Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Kara White at 501-765-5250 or Tonya Baldwin at 501-428-3663 or email bryantsoftballassociation@yahoo.com