Tough Conway White team subdues Lady Hornets’ freshmen

Facing what head coach Lawrence Jefferson said was “the best team we have faced so far,” the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team suffered a two-game setback on Thursday night at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The Conway White Lady Cats prevailed 25-15, 25-13 over the Lady Hornets.

Claire Watson and Olivia McAlister led Bryant with two kills each. Lily Studdard produced three assists while Savannah Rye and Lauren Baker each served five points.

“The girls are working hard and trying to improve every day,” Jefferson said.

The Lady Hornets are set to compete in a tournament in Russellville this Saturday. They play at Benton on Monday.