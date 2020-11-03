November 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Trio earns all-conference as Lady Hornets finish runner-up in league meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Lloyd Wilson

CABOT — Sydney Wilson, Olivia Orr and Bree Hood each earned all-conference honors by finishing in the top 10 at the 7A-Central Conference cross country championships at Rolling Hills Country Club on Tuesday.

The trio led the Lady Hornets to a second-place finish overall. Conway won the team title with 33 points. Bryant took second with 60 points with Cabot third at 64 and Mount St. Mary Academy of Little Rock fourth with 88.

Individually, Wilson finished seventh with a time of 21:36.39. Orr, a freshman, took ninth at 21:51.77 and Hood 10th at 21:58.52. Just missing all-conference standing was Bailey Brazil who was right with her teammates in a time of 22:09.60 as she finished 11th.

Completing the scoring group of five was Lauren Hart, who ran a 24:18.04 to finish 24th. Bryant’s top seven also included Sarah Rogers (28th, 24:23.49) and Natasha Hobby (30th, 24:33.37).

“They ran a very smart race,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “Sydney, Olivia, Bree, and Bailey stayed in a tight pack pushing each other through the

race. Lauren Hart came back from an injury to help secure our second-place finish over Cabot.

“It’s difficult to compete with Conway’s depth this year,” he mentioned. “They ended up moving two ninth graders up (like we figured they would) that really made it difficult to score. We did all we could and I’m extremely proud of our young ladies’ runner-up finish.”

Bryant will compete at the Class 7A State meet, set for Nov. 12, at Hot Springs.

Other finishers for the Lady Hornets included:

25:14.20 Esmeralda Limon 36th

25:57.89 Sydney Sasfai 44th

26:18.04 Flora Noble 48th

26:53.13 Katherine Goins 51st

27:18.15 Sydney Farnam 52nd

27:33.25 Haley Mitchell 53rd

28:13.79 Darcie Dunbar 56th

28:15.98 Kaleigh Thomas 57th

28:28.67 Kaylin Watts 59th

28:39.65 Litzy Zavala 62st

28:42.86 Noemy Sotelo 63rd

29:01.19 Sara Gonzales 69th

29:14.23 Emma Kinder 70th

29:50.45 Kylie Queen 73rd

33:31.45 Tess Sullivan 90th

33:48.25 Emilie Gallegos 91st