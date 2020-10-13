October 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Trio of Bryant players make State tennis tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Three Bryant tennis players qualified for the 7A state tournament by[more] finishing in the top six at[more] the 7A-Central Conference tournament. The tournament was held at Burns Park on Monday and Tuesday. Whitney Butler and Callie Hogancamp finished fifth and sixth in girls singles while Cade Howard finished sixth in boys singles.

“I was proud of all of our players and excited for those who made State,” said Bryant coach Steve Wilson. “Butler and Hogancamp both made State last year, but this is Howard’s first appearance.”

The 7A State Tournament starts on Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m., at the University of Arkansas Indoor Tennis Center.

Butler beat Emma Baird of Cabot 6-3, 6-2 in the first round then lost to top-seated Lindsey Liles of Little Rock Central in the second round 0-6, 0-6. She beat Mary Miles Menz of Mount Saint Mary in the consolation bracket 6-2, 6-2, to secure a place at State.

She then beat Hogancamp, her teammate, 7-5, 6-0 for fifth place.

Hogancamp beat Meg Bumpers from Mount Saint Mary 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. She lost to second seed Alex Taylor of Conway 3-6, 1-6 in the second round but came back to beat Kristen Sumler of Cabot in the consolation bracket 6-1, 6-1 to secure a place at State. The match with Butler came next.

Howard drew a bye in the first round then lost to Robbie Powell of Conway in the second round 1-6, 3-6. He beat Jacob Dills of Cabot 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a match that lasted over two hours to secure a spot in the State. He lost to Karthik Garimell of Conway 2-6, 2-6 to get sixth place.

In other action, Allie Hogancamp and Sara Leqieu just missed making State in girls doubles. They beat Tyler Ayers and Alliyah Joseph of North Little Rock 6-2, 7-5 in the first round but then lost to top-seeded Trinity Randolph and Madison Schulhorn of Little Rock Central 1-6, 0-6. In their bid to reach State, they lost to Layton Dudley and Cece Blanton 2-6, 4-6 in the consolation round.

In first round matches:

Kristen Dudley and Autumn Rouse lost to Madeline Whitacre and Annie Carter of Mount Saint Marys 0-6, 2-6 and Nick Ross lost to Kiran Chakka of Little Rock Central 0-6, 0-6. In boys doubles, Dalton Lane and Lane Ricardo lost to Adam Hicks and Tyler Majors 0-6, 1-6; while Noah Hargis and Spencer Sullivan lost to Conner Smalling and Noah Adams of Little Rock Central 1-6, 2-6.