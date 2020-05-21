Tryouts for Lady Hornets softball set for June 2, 3

May 21, 2020 Softball

Tryouts will be held for the 2021 Bryant Lady Hornets softball team on June 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon and June 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bryant High School softball field.

Make sure you bring your own mask to wear. Masks will not be provided.

Participants must have three forms (physical, physical history, and HIPPA) filled out and brought to the tryouts. The forms can be found at https://www.bryantathletics.com/links

Additionally, a tryout form will need to be filled out online prior to June 2. It’s available at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfSPYZbGGm70WJv4…/viewform…

Email any questions to: lrdreher@bryantschools.org

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!