Tryouts for Lady Hornets softball set for June 2, 3

Tryouts will be held for the 2021 Bryant Lady Hornets softball team on June 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon and June 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bryant High School softball field.

Make sure you bring your own mask to wear. Masks will not be provided.

Participants must have three forms (physical, physical history, and HIPPA) filled out and brought to the tryouts. The forms can be found at https://www.bryantathletics.com/links

Additionally, a tryout form will need to be filled out online prior to June 2. It’s available at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfSPYZbGGm70WJv4…/viewform…

Email any questions to: lrdreher@bryantschools.org