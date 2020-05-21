May 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

Trio of Hornets score at Meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — All three Bryant Hornets who finished off the 2008 track season by competing at the Meet of Champions at Lake Hamilton High School on Wednesday, April 21, came home with medals for finishing in the top eight of their respective events.

Jason Pelletier, the Class 7A State champion pole vaulter, added the Meet of Champs crown for the second year in a row, equaling his winning height at the 7A meet at 16 feet.

Pelletier made three attempts at a new Meet of Champs and overall state record of 16-8.25 but couldn’t get over cleanly.

Ben Griffin finished eighth in the pole vault by clearing 13-6. Daniel Hall earned his medal for a sixth-place finish in the 400 meter dash, turning in a time of 50.91.

“It’s always an honor to have athletes compete in the Meet of Champions,” stated Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “Jason Pelletier was disappointed not to get the meet and overall record, but he has a lot to be proud of. He finished his career at Bryant with two outdoor state championships, one indoor championship, and two wins at the Meet of Champs. That’s quite an impressive list of accomplishments, not to mention his win at the Nike Indoor National Championship meet. He will have a great career at Penn State.

“I’m extremely proud of Ben Griffin,” Oury added. “He has persevered through the years and become quite an athlete. He is going to Arkansas State next year to major in theater and I know he will be extremely successful.

“Daniel is just a junior so we are looking forward to having him back next year,” noted the coach. “He will be one of our leaders in cross country and will hopefully be back at the Meet of Champs again next year.”



