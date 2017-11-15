Turnovers contribute to Bryant White’s first loss

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — North Little Rock Blue made their free throws down the stretch to hold off the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School on Tuesday night, 37-29.

It was the first loss of the season for the Hornets who will play again on Thursday at 6 p.m., against either Benton or North Little Rock Gold.

Isaiah Kearney scored 12 points for the Hornets and Will Diggins had 9 to go with 11 rebounds.

“I thought we came out played really hard against a very talented North Little Rock group,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “We led a few times in the first half before falling behind by 8 at the half.

“We battled back to 34-29 but they hit key free throws to ice it,” he related.

“Isaiah played well along with Will,” the coach mentioned. “We just committed too many turnovers to beat a group like that.”