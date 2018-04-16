Unofficial 7A-Central Conference baseball standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Baseball
Team Conf Ovl
Conway 8-0 14-3
Cabot 6-2 15-4
Bryant 6-2 16-5-1
North Little Rock 4-4 9-9
LR Catholic 4-4 9-11
FS Northside 3-5 8-18
FS Southside 1-7 7-13
LR Central 0-8 4-14
Tuesday, March 13
Bryant 11, FS Northside 0
North Little Rock 10, LR Central 0
Conway 12, FS Southside 2
LR Catholic 10, Cabot 9
Thursday, March 15
Bryant 14, LR Catholic 4
Cabot 9, FS Southside 2
FS Northside 9, LR Central 4
Conway 10, North Little Rock 0
Friday, March 16
White Hall 2, Bryant 1
Monday, March 19
Jacksonville, Ala., 14, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Pryor, Okla., 10, North Little Rock 7 at Gulf Shores Tournament
FS Northside 10, Chicago University 0 at spring break tournament
FS Northside 9, TBA 1 at spring break tournament
Tuesday, March 20
Cabot 18, Christian Brothers, Memphis 4
Germantown Houston, Tenn., 4, Cabot 2 at Christian Brothers, Memphis
Stillwater, Okla., 6, LR Central 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Mobile, Ala., McGill-Toolen 4, North Little Rock 3 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Arab, Ala., 7, North Little Rock 6 at Gulf Shores Tournament
FS Northside 10, Hamden Hall Country Day 1 at spring break tournament
FS Northside 4, Rye Country Day 1 at spring break tournament
Wednesday, March 21
Cabot 8, Memphis White Station 2 at Best of the West Tournament, Collierville, Tenn.
Cabot 4, Collierville, Tenn., 2 at Best of the West Tournament
LR Central 6, Brentwood, Tenn., 4 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Valley View 12, LR Central 8 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Decatur, Ala., 5, North Little Rock 2 at Gulf Shores Tournament
Thursday, March 22
Bryant 10, Vilonia 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Bryant 5, Watson Chapel 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Conway 15, Lonoke 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Conway 9, Little Rock Christian at Central Arkansas Tournament
LR Catholic 13, Hot Springs Lakeside 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Morrilton 7, LR Catholic 4 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Bergen County Christian Academy 3, FS Northside 2 at spring break tournament
Friday, March 23
Conway 6, Bryant 5 at Central Arkansas Tournament
LR Catholic 10, Springdale 0 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Saturday, March 24
Bryant 2, Sylvan Hills 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Conway 13, Morrilton 3 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Bentonville West 6, LR Catholic 1 at Central Arkansas Tournament
Monday, March 26
Conway 8, Cabot 1
North Little Rock 10, FS Southside 3
Bryant 12, LR Central 8
LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1
Thursday, March 29
Cabot 8, Jonesboro 1
Maumelle 10, LR Central 4
North Little Rock 7, Sylvan Hills 6, (8)
Greenwood 10, FS Northside 5
Friday, March 30
Bryant 1, FS Southside 0, 8 innings
Cabot 4, LR Central 1
Conway 8, FS Northside 2
Saturday, March 31
North Little Rock 7, LR Catholic 1
Monday, April 2
Cabot 1, Bryant 0
White Hall 6, LR Catholic 4
Tuesday, April 3
FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 1
LR Catholic at FS Southside, ppd.
Wednesday, April 4
Conway 11, LR Central 1
Thursday, April 5
Bryant 5, North Little Rock 1
FS Southside 11, LR Central 1
Conway 3, LR Catholic 0
Cabot 11, FS Northside 9
Friday, April 6
Rogers Heritage 6, FS Northside 3
Monday, April 9
LR Catholic 6, Pulaski Academy 2
Alma 5, FS Northside 3
Greenwood 6, FS Southside 5
Tuesday, April 10
Conway 2, Bryant 0
LR Catholic 9, LR Central 5
Cabot 2, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 6, FS Southside 4
Wednesday, April 11
Bryant 7, Benton 5
Van Buren 14, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 12, FS Southside 5
Thursday, April 12
Bryant 7, FS Northside 4
Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2
North Little Rock 12, LR Central 0
Conway 10, FS Southside 2
Saturday, April 14
Bryant 7, Central Arkansas Christian 2
Monday, April 16
Star City at Bryant
FS Southside at Russellville
Tuesday, April 17
Bryant at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Southside
North Little Rock at Conway
FS Northside at LR Central
Thursday, April 19
Searcy at Cabot
Sylvan Hills at LR Central
Lonoke at North Little Rock
LR Catholic at Benton
Russellville at FS Northside
Friday, April 20
Bryant at LR Central
LR Catholic at FS Northside
Conway at Cabot
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Monday, April 23
Newport at Cabot
LR Catholic at Sheridan
FS Northside at Morrilton
Tuesday, April 24
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at LR Catholic
FS Northside at Conway
Wednesday, April 25
FS Northside at Bentonville
Thursday, April 26
LR Hall at LR Central
Benton at North Little Rock
Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic
FS Northside at Springdale Har-Ber
Friday, April 27
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Monday, April 30
White Hall at LR Catholic
Morrilton at FS Southside
Tuesday, May 1
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Thursday, May 3
Cabot at North Little Rock
Rogers at FS Southside
Friday, May 4
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
FS Southside at FS Northside
Monday, May 7
Cabot at LR Christian
Pulaski Academy at North Little Rock
Tuesday, May 8
Sheridan at Bryant