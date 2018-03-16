Unofficial 7A-Central Conference baseball standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Baseball
Team Conf Ovl
Bryant 2-0 7-1-1
Conway 2-0 4-3
Cabot 1-1 6-2
North Little Rock 1-1 5-2
LR Catholic 1-1 3-5
FS Northside 1-1 2-9
FS Southside 0-2 6-7
LR Central 0-2 3-4
Tuesday, March 13
Bryant 11, FS Northside 0
North Little Rock 10, LR Central 0
Conway 12, FS Southside 2
LR Catholic 10, Cabot 9
Thursday, March 15
Bryant 14, LR Catholic 4
Cabot 9, FS Southside 2
FS Northside 9, LR Central 4
Conway 10, North Little Rock 0
Friday, March 16
Bryant at White Hall
Saturday, March 17
Cabot at Oxford, Miss.
Monday, March 19
LR Central at Jacksonville, Ala., at Gulf Shores Tournament
North Little Rock vs. Pryor, Okla., at Gulf Shores Tournament
Tuesday, March 20
Cabot at Christian Brothers, Memphis
Cabot vs. Germantown, Tenn., Houston at Christian Brothers, Memphis
LR Central vs. Stillwater, Okla., at Gulf Shores Tournament
North Little Rock vs. Mobile, Ala., McGill-Toolen at Gulf Shores Tournament
North Little Rock vs. Arab, Ala., at Gulf Shores Tournament
Wednesday, March 21
Cabot vs. Germanton, Tenn., Houston at Best of the West Tournament, Collierville, Tenn.
Cabot vs. Collierville, Tenn., at Best of the West Tournament
LR Central vs. Brentwood, Tenn., at Gulf Shores Tournament
LR Central vs. Valley View at Gulf Shores Tournament
North Little Rock vs. Decatur, Ala., at Gulf Shores Tournament
Thursday, March 22
Bryant at Central Arkansas Classic
Conway vs. Lonoke at Central Arkansas Classic
LR Catholic vs. Hot Springs Lakeside at Central Arkansas Classic
Monday, March 26
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Tuesday, March 27
LR Central at Bryant
FS Northside at LR Catholic
Cabot at Conway
Wednesday, March 28
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Thursday, March 29
Jonesboro at Cabot
Conway at Russellville
LR Central at Maumelle
North Little Rock at Sylvan Hills
Greenwood at FS Northside
Friday, March 30
FS Southside at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
Conway at FS Northside
Monday, April 2
Baptist Prep at LR Central
LR Catholic at White Hall
FS Northside at Alma
Tuesday, April 3
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
LR Catholic at FS Southside
Wednesday, April 4
LR Central at Lake Hamilton
Thursday, April 5
Cabot at Searcy
Conway at Van Buren
Stuttgart at North Little Rock
FS Northside at Rogers Heritage
Friday, April 6
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Northside
Saturday, April 7
LR Catholic at Nettleton
Monday, April 9
Pulaski Academy at LR Catholic
FS Southside at Greenwood
Tuesday, April 10
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
Thursday, April 12
Benton at Bryant
Greenwood at Conway
Jacksonville at LR Central
Sylvan Hills at LR Central
North Little Rock at Pine Bluff
FS Northside at Van Buren (2)
Friday, April 13
FS Northside at Bryant
LR Central at North Little Rock
LR Catholic at Cabot
Conway at FS Southside
Saturday, April 14
Bryant at Central Arkansas Christian
Monday, April 16
Star City at Bryant
FS Southside at Russellville
Tuesday, April 17
Bryant at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Southside
North Little Rock at Conway
FS Northside at LR Central
Thursday, April 19
Searcy at Cabot
Sylvan Hills at LR Central
Lonoke at North Little Rock
LR Catholic at Benton
Russellville at FS Northside
Friday, April 20
Bryant at LR Central
LR Catholic at FS Northside
Conway at Cabot
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Monday, April 23
Newport at Cabot
LR Catholic at Sheridan
FS Northside at Morrilton
Tuesday, April 24
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at LR Catholic
FS Northside at Conway
Wednesday, April 25
FS Northside at Bentonville
Thursday, April 26
LR Hall at LR Central
Benton at North Little Rock
Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic
FS Northside at Springdale Har-Ber
Friday, April 27
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Monday, April 30
White Hall at LR Catholic
Morrilton at FS Southside
Tuesday, May 1
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Thursday, May 3
Cabot at North Little Rock
Rogers at FS Southside
Friday, May 4
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
FS Southside at FS Northside
Monday, May 7
Cabot at LR Christian
Pulaski Academy at North Little Rock
Tuesday, May 8
Sheridan at Bryant