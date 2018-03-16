Unofficial 7A-Central Conference baseball standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Baseball

Team Conf Ovl

Bryant 2-0 7-1-1

Conway 2-0 4-3

Cabot 1-1 6-2

North Little Rock 1-1 5-2

LR Catholic 1-1 3-5

FS Northside 1-1 2-9

FS Southside 0-2 6-7

LR Central 0-2 3-4

Tuesday, March 13

Bryant 11, FS Northside 0

North Little Rock 10, LR Central 0

Conway 12, FS Southside 2

LR Catholic 10, Cabot 9

Thursday, March 15

Bryant 14, LR Catholic 4

Cabot 9, FS Southside 2

FS Northside 9, LR Central 4

Conway 10, North Little Rock 0

Friday, March 16

Bryant at White Hall

Saturday, March 17

Cabot at Oxford, Miss.

Monday, March 19

LR Central at Jacksonville, Ala., at Gulf Shores Tournament

North Little Rock vs. Pryor, Okla., at Gulf Shores Tournament

Tuesday, March 20

Cabot at Christian Brothers, Memphis

Cabot vs. Germantown, Tenn., Houston at Christian Brothers, Memphis

LR Central vs. Stillwater, Okla., at Gulf Shores Tournament

North Little Rock vs. Mobile, Ala., McGill-Toolen at Gulf Shores Tournament

North Little Rock vs. Arab, Ala., at Gulf Shores Tournament

Wednesday, March 21

Cabot vs. Germanton, Tenn., Houston at Best of the West Tournament, Collierville, Tenn.

Cabot vs. Collierville, Tenn., at Best of the West Tournament

LR Central vs. Brentwood, Tenn., at Gulf Shores Tournament

LR Central vs. Valley View at Gulf Shores Tournament

North Little Rock vs. Decatur, Ala., at Gulf Shores Tournament

Thursday, March 22

Bryant at Central Arkansas Classic

Conway vs. Lonoke at Central Arkansas Classic

LR Catholic vs. Hot Springs Lakeside at Central Arkansas Classic

Monday, March 26

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Tuesday, March 27

LR Central at Bryant

FS Northside at LR Catholic

Cabot at Conway

Wednesday, March 28

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Thursday, March 29

Jonesboro at Cabot

Conway at Russellville

LR Central at Maumelle

North Little Rock at Sylvan Hills

Greenwood at FS Northside

Friday, March 30

FS Southside at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

Conway at FS Northside

Monday, April 2

Baptist Prep at LR Central

LR Catholic at White Hall

FS Northside at Alma

Tuesday, April 3

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Wednesday, April 4

LR Central at Lake Hamilton

Thursday, April 5

Cabot at Searcy

Conway at Van Buren

Stuttgart at North Little Rock

FS Northside at Rogers Heritage

Friday, April 6

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Northside

Saturday, April 7

LR Catholic at Nettleton

Monday, April 9

Pulaski Academy at LR Catholic

FS Southside at Greenwood

Tuesday, April 10

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Thursday, April 12

Benton at Bryant

Greenwood at Conway

Jacksonville at LR Central

Sylvan Hills at LR Central

North Little Rock at Pine Bluff

FS Northside at Van Buren (2)

Friday, April 13

FS Northside at Bryant

LR Central at North Little Rock

LR Catholic at Cabot

Conway at FS Southside

Saturday, April 14

Bryant at Central Arkansas Christian

Monday, April 16

Star City at Bryant

FS Southside at Russellville

Tuesday, April 17

Bryant at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Southside

North Little Rock at Conway

FS Northside at LR Central

Thursday, April 19

Searcy at Cabot

Sylvan Hills at LR Central

Lonoke at North Little Rock

LR Catholic at Benton

Russellville at FS Northside

Friday, April 20

Bryant at LR Central

LR Catholic at FS Northside

Conway at Cabot

FS Southside at North Little Rock

Monday, April 23

Newport at Cabot

LR Catholic at Sheridan

FS Northside at Morrilton

Tuesday, April 24

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

FS Northside at Conway

Wednesday, April 25

FS Northside at Bentonville

Thursday, April 26

LR Hall at LR Central

Benton at North Little Rock

Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic

FS Northside at Springdale Har-Ber

Friday, April 27

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Monday, April 30

White Hall at LR Catholic

Morrilton at FS Southside

Tuesday, May 1

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Thursday, May 3

Cabot at North Little Rock

Rogers at FS Southside

Friday, May 4

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

FS Southside at FS Northside

Monday, May 7

Cabot at LR Christian

Pulaski Academy at North Little Rock

Tuesday, May 8

Sheridan at Bryant