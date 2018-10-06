Updated 7A-Central Conference football standings (10/5)

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2018 football
Team Conf. Ovl.
North Little Rock 3-0 6-0
Bryant 3-0 5-1
Conway 2-1 5-1
FS Northside 2-1 5-1
LR Catholic 1-2 4-2
FS Southside 1-2 3-3
Cabot 0-3 2-4
LR Central 0-3 1-4
Tuesday, Aug. 21
West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0
Friday, Aug. 24
Conway 48, El Dorado 41
Fort Smith Northside 69, Rogers Heritage 0
Saturday, Aug. 25
Bryant 28, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)
North Little Rock 29, Tulsa Washington 28 (at Bentonville)
Friday, Aug. 31
Cabot 35, Pine Bluff 14
Conway 24, Bentonville 21
Fort Smith Northside 31, Greenwood 16
Fort Smith Southside 44, Bentonville West 31
Little Rock Catholic 20, Sylvan Hills 2
Little Rock Central 43, Rogers Heritage 15
Friday, Sept. 7
Bryant 17, Bentonville West 10
Cabot 27, El Dorado 10
Conway 37, Jonesboro 16
Fort Smith Northside 46, Van Buren 21
Greenwood 52, Fort Smith Southside 27
Little Rock Catholic 42, Jacksonville 0
Rogers at Little Rock Central, cancelled, lightning
North Little Rock 35, Shreveport Evangel 20
Friday, Sept. 14
Fayetteville 36, Bryant 35
Benton 56, Cabot 41
Fort Smith Southside 55, Rogers Heritage 22
Little Rock Catholic 34, Jonesboro 17
North Little Rock 46, Whitehaven, Tenn., 35
Friday, Sept. 21
Bryant 16, Fort Smith Northside 7
Little Rock Catholic 7, Cabot 7, suspended
Conway 45, Fort Smith Southside 19
North Little Rock 38, Little Rock Central 6
Saturday, Sept. 22
LR Catholic 15, Cabot 12
Friday, Sept. 28
Bryant 59, Little Rock Catholic 28
Fort Smith Southside 30, Cabot 24
North Little Rock 35, Conway 14
Fort Smith Northside 35, Little Rock Central 7
Friday, Oct. 5
Bryant 56, Little Rock Central 0
Conway 34, Cabot 28, OT
Fort Smith Northside 40, Little Rock Catholic 14
North Little Rock 49, Fort Smith Southside 27
Friday, Oct. 12
Bryant at Fort Smith Southside
Little Rock Central at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Conway
North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic
Friday, Oct. 19
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at Little Rock Central
North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside
Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Catholic
Friday, Oct. 26
Bryant at North Little Rock
Fort Smith Northside at Cabot
Little Rock Catholic at Conway
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside
Friday, Nov. 2
Conway at Bryant
Cabot at North Little Rock
Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central