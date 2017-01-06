Updated CAJHC boys standings

January 6, 2017 Boys Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2016-17 standings

Boys

Team                          Conf.

North Little Rock       8-0

Bryant                        6-2

Russellville                 6-2

Conway Blue              5-3

Conway White           5-3

Cabot North               3-5

Cabot South               3-5

Catholic                      3-5

Benton                        1-7

Lake Hamilton           0-8

Monday, Nov. 21

Bryant 44, Cabot White (North) 38

Conway White 46, Benton 13

North Little Rock 44, Russellville 42

Conway Blue 59, Catholic 38

Cabot Red (South) 43, Lake Hamilton 31

Monday, Nov. 28

Bryant 48, Lake Hamilton 24

Cabot White (North) 41, Benton 27

Conway White 42, Catholic 41

Russellville 48, Conway Blue 45

North Little Rock 50, Cabot Red (South) 32

Thursday, Dec. 1

North Little Rock 51, Bryant 34

Conway Blue 37 Cabot Red (South) 32

Russellville 28, Catholic 14

Conway White 45, Cabot White (North) 27

Benton 32, Lake Hamilton 31

Monday, Dec. 5

Bryant 56, Conway Blue 54, OT

North Little Rock 52, Benton 32

Cabot White 41, Lake Hamilton 32

Conway White 45, Russellville 27

Catholic 35, Cabot Red 28

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bryant 41, Catholic 30

North Little Rock 60, Cabot North 35

Conway Blue 49, Benton 25

Russellville 23, Cabot South 14

Conway White 38, Lake Hamilton 28

Monday, Dec. 12

Bryant 38, Russellville 26

Conway White 44, Cabot South 33

Catholic 24, Benton 23

Conway Blue 55, Cabot North 39

North Little Rock 61, Lake Hamilton 15

Thursday, Dec. 15

Russellville 38, Benton 18

Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 36

North Little Rock 52, Conway White 46

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Cabot South 39, Bryant 29

Cabot North 44, Catholic 41

Thursday, Jan. 5

Bryant 43, Conway White 27

North Little Rock 58, Conway Blue 49

Cabot South 39, Benton 29

Russellville 36, Cabot North 26

Catholic 35, Lake Hamilton 33

Monday, Jan. 9

Bryant at Benton

Cabot South at Cabot North

Conway Blue at Conway White

Catholic at North Little Rock

Russellville at Lake Hamilton

Thursday, Jan. 12

Cabot North at Bryant

Conway White at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Cabot South

North Little Rock at Russellville

Catholic at Conway Blue

Thursday, Jan. 19

Lake Hamilton at Bryant

Cabot North at Benton

Catholic at Conway White

Conway Blue at Russellville

North Little Rock at Cabot South

Monday, Jan. 23

Bryant at North Little Rock

Cabot South at Conway Blue

Russellville at Catholic

Conway White at Cabot North

Benton at Lake Hamilton

Thursday, Jan. 26

Conway Blue at Bryant

North Little Rock at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Cabot North

Russellville at Conway White

Cabot South at Catholic

Monday, Jan 30

Catholic at Bryant

Cabot North at North Little Rock

Benton at Conway Blue

Russellville at Cabot South

Conway White at Lake Hamilton

Thursday, Feb. 2

Bryant at Russellville

Cabot South at Conway White

Catholic at Benton

Conway Blue at Cabot North

North Little Rock at Lake Hamilton

Monday, Feb. 6

Bryant at Cabot South

Conway White at North Little Rock

Lake Hamilton at Conway Blue

Cabot North at Catholic

Benton at Russellville

Thursday, Feb. 9

Bryant at Conway White

Conway Blue at North Little Rock

Cabot South at Benton

Russellville at Cabot North

Catholic at Lake Hamilton

Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18

Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament, Benton

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
January 6, 2017
Hornets keep share of second in league by bouncing Cats

Leave a Reply