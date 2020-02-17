Weber, Gould provide top moments for Lady Hornets at District swim meet

Sara Weber

LITTLE ROCK — Senior Sara Weber came through with a District championship in the one-meter dive as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished fourth at the 6A-Central District meet at UALR on Thursday.

In addition, sophomore Alana Gould finished second in the 50-yard freestyle for the Lady Hornets, who accumulated 210 points.

Little Rock Central won the team title with 516 points. Conway was second with 345 and Cabot was third with 328.

Central won the combined team title. Bryant was fourth.

Weber’s score in the dive competition was 290.10. Central’s McKenzie Ferguson was second at 282.60.

Gould touched in 25.88, just behind Central’s Rachel Zhang’s 24.55. Gould was also fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.11.

Aidan Halladay, another sophomore, finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:15.62. She was ninth in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:14.97.

Alana Gould

Freshman Simone Dinstbier contributed fifth-place points in the 100-yard freestyle. Her time was 1:00.43. Hannah Tennison was ninth in 1:06.46. Dinstbier was 10th in the 200 individual medley, posting a 2:37.85 time.

Tennison was 10th in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:17.66.

Weber, Tennison, Dinstbier and Gould combined on a 1:54.15 to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200 medley relay, Tennison, Gould, Halladay and Dinstbier took fifth in 2:09.72.

The time of 5:00.21 was worth sixth-place points in the 400 relay with Weber, Alyssa Addison, Charlotte Bryant and Halladay teaming up.