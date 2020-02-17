Hornets fifth at conference swim meet

LITTLE ROCK — LaQuav Brumfeld and each of the three relay teams provided the highlights for the Bryant Hornets swim team at the 6A-Central District meet hosted by Little Rock Central at UALR on Thursday.

But it was a bit of a rugged day for the Hornets who finished fifth in the eight-team league with 132 points. Conway won with 551 points. Central was second with 516 points but won the overall title (boys and girls combined) with 1,032 points to Conway’s 896.

The depth of those team played a huge part in their success.

Brumfeld was fifth in the one-meter dive with a score of 207.20. He also supplied legs to a pair of the Hornets’ relay teams, who finished in the top 10. In the 200-yard medley relay, he was joined by Samuel Vinson, Aidan Shaw and Jalen Dinstbier on a 1:50.15 clocking to take fifth. In the 200 freestyle relay, it was Dinstbier, Cameron Loftis, Vinson and Brumfeld with a clocking of 1:39.71, good for seventh.

The Hornets were fifth in the 400 free relay as Eli Matthews, Carter Miller, Tyler Peters and Loftis turned in a 4:12.12.

Individually, Vinson was 10th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.34. Matthews and Vinson each had 11th-place finishes. In the 500 free, Matthews finished in 6:18.65. In the 100-yard backstroke, Vinson turned in a 59.33.

Three Hornets scored in the 200 individual medley led by Peters at 2:40.39. Miller was 13th in 2:44.07. Ian Archer finished 15th in 2:46.11.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Dinstbier was 13th in 23.62.