White holds off Blue rally to win eighth grade boys battle

Despite a furious comeback led by the 24-point performance by Austin Schroeder, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School held off the rival Bryant Blue Hornets eighth graders of Bethel Middle School, 54-49, Monday night at Bethel’s gym.

Bryant White broke out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter and held a 27-10 lead at the half. Bryant Blue rallied in the second half. It was 41-26 going into the fourth quarter. Blue scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Myles Aldridge led the victors with 18 points and Aiden Adams had 15. Austin Ledbetter scored 9 points with Clay Curtis scoring 6, Gavin Brunson 4 and Caleb Goins 2.

Along with Schroeder’s 24, Brayden Godwin had 11 for Blue. Ryan Riggs scored 8, Hayden Schrader 4, Landon Nelson and Jackson Lindsey 2 each.

Bryant White, now 15-3 this season, returns to action on Thursday at Russellville before concluding the season on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Lake Hamilton.

Bryant Blue, now 6-7, wraps up its season on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Conway White.