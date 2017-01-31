White holds off Blue rally to win eighth grade boys battle

January 31, 2017 Boys Basketball

Despite a furious comeback led by the 24-point performance by Austin Schroeder, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School held off the rival Bryant Blue Hornets eighth graders of Bethel Middle School, 54-49, Monday night at Bethel’s gym.

Bryant White broke out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter and held a 27-10 lead at the half. Bryant Blue rallied in the second half. It was 41-26 going into the fourth quarter. Blue scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Myles Aldridge led the victors with 18 points and Aiden Adams had 15. Austin Ledbetter scored 9 points with Clay Curtis scoring 6, Gavin Brunson 4 and Caleb Goins 2.

Along with Schroeder’s 24, Brayden Godwin had 11 for Blue. Ryan Riggs scored 8, Hayden Schrader 4, Landon Nelson and Jackson Lindsey 2 each.

Bryant White, now 15-3 this season, returns to action on Thursday at Russellville before concluding the season on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Lake Hamilton.

Bryant Blue, now 6-7, wraps up its season on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Conway White.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

