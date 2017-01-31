Third-quarter spurt lifts White past Blue in seventh grade boys contest

The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School put together a 10-2 push in the third quarter that broke open a battle with the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School Monday night at Bethel’s gym.

Bryant White held an 11-7 lead after a quarter and expanded the margin to 24-16 by halftime before their tell-tale third quarter on the way to a 41-24 victory.

Isiah Kearney led White with 11 points. Caleb Carter had 10 with Daizure Hale adding 6 points. Landyn Newborn finished with 5 points, Gavin Burton 4, Turner Seelinger 3 and Cameron Booth 2.

For Blue, Demetrius Sanders led the scoring with 8 points. Zachariah Foote added 6. Jaylon Williams scored 3 while Chase McCormick, Jacob Karp and Brooke Edmonson scored 2 each. Evan Barrett pitched in with a free throw.

Bryant White’s team is set to play in a tournament at Cabot this Saturday then wrap up the season at Lake Hamilton on Feb. 7 and at Greenbrier on Feb. 9.

Bryant Blue concludes its season on Feb. 7 at home against Cabot North.