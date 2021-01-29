White Hornets’ fourth-quarter surge keys overtime win

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team erupted with a 20-point fourth quarter to tie the North Little Rock Blue Charging Wildcats and, in overtime, went 6 for 6 from the free throw line to pull out a dramatic 49-44 victory.

The win improved the Hornets to 13-1 going into a trip to Little Rock Episcopal on Monday, Feb. 1.

“This was one of the toughest games we’ve had all year,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “North Little Rock is a good team and they’re well coached and they match our athleticism.

“We gave up too many easy shots, big shots early from not doing the little things right,” he noted. “We didn’t close out well, we didn’t box out, and we didn’t contest their jump shots.”

North Little Rock Blue led 15-8 after a quarter and extended the margin to 26-11 by halftime.

Defense helped the Hornets in the second half. They held North Little Rock Blue to 6 points in the third quarter and only 15 in the half. It was 32-21 going into the fourth quarter.

“One thing I can say is our guys never gave up,” Wrightner assetted. “Not once did they panic. We knew once we could stop the bleeding and make the game closer by the fourth quarter, we had a chance. We had a huge fourth quarter, and we played aggressive. We were able to force turnovers, get North Little Rock in foul trouble, and we all played until the final second, our bench included.”

Cedric Jones scored 6 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter then had the team’s lone field goal plus two of the free throws in the overtime. Dylan Holman, who hit a 3 in the first quarter but hadn’t scored since fueled the rally with a pair of 3’s and 8 points in the fourth. Chris Johnson finished with 13 points, 11 of them in the second half and overtime.

Along with Jones, Johnson and Tristan Knox converted free throws in the overtime.

“Free throws were huge for us,” said Wrightner. “We worked on free throws all week and even before leaving for the game because I knew, just like every year, the game was going to be tough and free throws was going to matter.”

The Hornets were 14 of 16 at the line in the second half and overtime after going 2 for 4 in the first half.

Holman finished with 11 points, Knox 6 and Daniel Anderson 1.

“All in all I’m proud of the fight our guys had, and the heart they all have,” Wrightner asserted. “It was a big win for them!”