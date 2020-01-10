White Hornets play ‘one of our best games’ on the way to rout

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — “North Little Rock Gold has a talented team and a good coach,” said Richard Wrightner, head coach of the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team. “We played one of our best games yet this year. I’m proud of the way we played.”

Wrightner’s Hornets ran away from the North Little Rock team, 56-23, on Thursday night, improving to 9-2 on the season. They’re set to host Benton on Monday.

“We started the game off by playing fast and aggressive,” Wrightner related. “We forced turnovers and got some easy baskets, which set the tone for us.”

The Hornets rushed to a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“Offensively, we moved the ball around, took our time finding the right shot and made the right plays,” the coach added. “Defensively, we were aggressive. We fouled some but that’s okay. We didn’t let up and made North Little Rock uncomfortable.”

The Hornets led 25-12 at the half.

Wrightner expressed some concern about how his team has, in past games, come out for the third quarter a little too relaxed. Not this time.

“Our guys knew how important it was to keep applying pressure and going after them in the third,” he said. “We shot extremely well and played well on the defensive end.”

The Hornets doubled their output in the game and led 50-18 going into the final period.

Kellen Robinson led the scoring for Bryant White with 16 points. He also had five rebounds and four steals. Mytorian Singleton added 12 points, eight boards and three thefts while Grant Johnson pitched in with 10 points and five assists.