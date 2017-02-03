White Hornets tripped up by Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School had a four-game winning streak snapped by the same team that beat them before the streak, the Russellville Whirlwinds eighth grade team.

On Jan. 10 in Bryant, the Hornets lost a tough 43-41 game in overtime to the Whirlwinds. This time, at home, Russellville prevailed 40-21.

“We had trouble staying in front of their quick guards,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “They shot the ball extremely well and we had trouble scoring.”

Myles Aldridge led Bryant White with 8 points. Aaron Spangler added 6.

Now 16-4, the team concludes its season on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Lake Hamilton.