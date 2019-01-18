With five firsts, Lady Hornets earn team honors at home meet

The Bryant Lady Hornets won five events and had three second-place finishes on the way to overwhelming a field of 14 teams at a meet held at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Bryant accumulated 423 points. Russellville was second with 267 followed by Magnolia (231) and Mount St. Mary Academy (191).

Two of the Lady Hornets’ first-place finishes were in relays. Individually, Lawson Godwin, Shelby Bratton and Aidan Halladay, all freshmen, were winners.

Godwin’s first came in the one-meter dive. She earned a score of 170.75 to beat out junior teammate Sara Weber (145.90). Jaden Heath was seventh for Bryant with a score of 101.90.

Bratton won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.91. Madison Kennedy was eighth in the race for Bryant with a time of 1:43.89.

Halladay turned in a 6:11.65 to win the 500-yard freestyle. Alyssa Addison was third in 7:04.72.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Ella Reynolds, Alana Gould, Bratton and Kayla Vaughan won in 2:02.96. Bryant’s quartet of Jasmine Snell, Hailey Addison, Dayanne Maldonado and Halladay was sixth in 2:22.31.

In the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, Reynolds, Vaughan, Gould and Bratton won in 4:13.59 with Benton second in 4:28.57. Bryant also had the team of Kennedy, Jaycee Clemmer, Charlotte Bryant and Alyssa Addison was fourth in 5:36.39.

Along with Weber’s second-place finish in the one-meter dive, Halladay and Gould picked up second-place finishes. Halladay’s came in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:19.26, just behind Kate Goldtrap of Mount St. Mary’s at 2:08.42. Alyssa Addison was fifth in 2:38.31 with Charlotte Bryant 13thin 3:00.01 and Clemmer 14thin 3:23.65.

Gould’s 26.09 was second only to Alyssa Bloser of ESTEM (24.51) in the 50 free. Bratton was third in 26.33, Vaughan eighth in 28.64 and Hailey Addison was 10thin 29.45.

Gould also picked up a third-place finish in the 100-yard breast stroke, finishing in 1:18.48. Hailey Addison was fifth in 1:27.35 with Vaughan 10thin 1:30.76.

Reynolds added a fourth-place finish in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:01.88. Maldonado was 10thin 1:08.69.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Reynolds was sixth in 1:12.78. Michelle Altankhuyag was 13thin 1:23.38.

The Lady Hornets team of Hailey Addison, Maldonado, Snell and Halladay was fourth in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:01.59. The quartet of Clemmer, Bryant, Kennedy and Alyssa Addison was 12thin 2:26.66.

Maldonado picked up sixth-place points in the 200-yard individual medley. She finished in 2:54.89. Snell was ninth in 3:01.12 with Altankhuyag 10thwith a time of 3:09.59.

The Lady Hornets host another meet in their next outing on Thursday, Jan. 31.