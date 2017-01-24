2016-17 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings, updated

January 24, 2017 Boys Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2016-17 standings

Girls

Team                          Conf.

Conway Blue              12-0

North Little Rock        10-2

Bryant                         9-3

Conway White            9-3

Lake Hamilton            8-4

Russellville                  4-8

Cabot South                3-9

Cabot North                2-10

Mount St. Mary           2-10

Benton                         1-11

Monday, Nov. 21

Bryant 42, Cabot White (North) 19

Conway White 40, Benton 11

North Little Rock 35, Russellville 34

Conway Blue 42, Mount St. Mary 15

Lake Hamilton 39, Cabot Red (South) 33

Monday, Nov. 28

Bryant 41, Lake Hamilton 33

Cabot White (North) 31, Benton 16

Conway White 28, Mount St. Mary 19

Conway Blue 38, Russellville 28

North Little Rock 47, Cabot Red (South) 29

Thursday, Dec. 1

North Little Rock 38, Bryant 30

Conway Blue 44, Cabot Red (South) 22

Russellville 37, Mount St. Mary 10

Conway White 32, Cabot White (North) 15

Lake Hamilton 40, Benton 13

Monday, Dec. 5

Conway Blue 26, Bryant 21

North Little Rock 43, Benton 11

Lake Hamilton 43, Cabot White 26

Conway White 32, Russellville 29

Cabot Red 30, Mount St. Mary 22

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 5

North Little Rock 44, Cabot North 12

Conway Blue 59, Benton 9

Russellville 29, Cabot South 16

Lake Hamilton 34, Conway White 32

Monday, Dec. 12

Bryant 39, Russellville 26

Conway White 30, Cabot South 20

Mount St. Mary 32, Benton 17

Conway Blue 44, Cabot North 22

North Little Rock 47, Lake Hamilton 34

Thursday, Dec. 15

Russellville 25, Benton 7

Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 23

North Little Rock 37, Conway White 35

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Bryant 42, Cabot South 18

Cabot North 27, Mount St. Mary 25

Thursday, Jan. 5

Conway White 35, Bryant 30

Conway Blue 47, North Little Rock 26

Cabot South 26, Benton 20

Russellville 37, Cabot North 11

Lake Hamilton 38, Mount St. Mary 27

Monday, Jan. 9

Bryant 46, Benton 12

Cabot South 26, Cabot North 12

Conway Blue 53, Conway White 37

North Little Rock 35, Mount St. Mary 21

Lake Hamilton 35, Russellville 30, OT

Thursday, Jan. 12

Bryant 38, Cabot North 8

Conway White 30, Benton 15

Lake Hamilton 36, Cabot South 18

North Little Rock 32, Russellville 24

Conway Blue 49, Mount St. Mary 21

Thursday, Jan. 19

Bryant 34, Lake Hamilton 24

Benton 34, Cabot North 26

Conway White 29, Mount St. Mary 17

Conway Blue 46, Russellville 29

North Little Rock 38, Cabot South 27

Monday, Jan. 23

Bryant 46, North Little Rock 21

Conway Blue 44, Cabot South 22

Mount St. Mary 31, Russellville 30

Conway White 51, Cabot North 23

Lake Hamilton 41, Benton 14

Thursday, Jan. 26

Conway Blue at Bryant

North Little Rock at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Cabot North

Russellville at Conway White

Cabot South at Mount St. Mary

Monday, Jan 30

Mount St. Mary at Bryant

Cabot North at North Little Rock

Benton at Conway Blue

Russellville at Cabot South

Conway White at Lake Hamilton

Thursday, Feb. 2

Bryant at Russellville

Cabot South at Conway White

Mount St. Mary at Benton

Conway Blue at Cabot North

North Little Rock at Lake Hamilton

Monday, Feb. 6

Bryant at Cabot South

Conway White at North Little Rock

Lake Hamilton at Conway Blue

Cabot North at Mount St. Mary

Benton at Russellville

Thursday, Feb. 9

Bryant at Conway White

Conway Blue at North Little Rock

Cabot South at Benton

Russellville at Cabot North

Mount St. Mary at Lake Hamilton

Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18

Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament, Benton

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
January 23, 2017
Junior Charging Wildcats trim Hornets in first-place showdown

Leave a Reply