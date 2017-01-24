Bryant White gets back into action, drubs North Little Rock Blue

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After nearly two weeks away from competition, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School finally got to work out the bad taste left from a tough 43-41 overtime loss to Russellville. A 55-27 win over North Little Rock Blue in the auxiliary gym at North Little Rock High School did the trick.

The win improved Bryant White to 13-3 on the season going into a showdown with the rival Bryant Blue Hornets at Bethel Middle School on Monday, Jan. 30. They’ll get another shot at Russellville on Thursday, Feb. 2, before wrapping up the season at Lake Hamilton on Feb. 7.

The Hornets put together a 20-point first quarter that included 3-pointers from Austin Ledbetter, Camron Hunter and Aiden Adams. Hunter had 7 of his 9 points in the game in the quarter and Adams had 5 of his 7. Ledbetter finished with 7 points as well.

In the second quarter, it was Myles Aldridge who went off scoring 11 of his game-high 22 points as the Hornets pushed the lead to 35-11 by intermission.

“We played a very good zone defense and rebounded their missed shots,” noted Hornets coach John Harrison. “That led us into our transition for easy scores. It was a great team effort and a good win.”

Gavin Brunson pitched in with 3 points, all in the first quarter. Jordan Phillips, Clay Curtis and Malachi Carey each finished with 2 points. Aaron Spangler had 1.