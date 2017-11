Anthony School edged Bryant Blue in seventh grade contest

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School played at The Anthony School Classic on Wednesday night against the host team and absorbed a 41-30 loss.

James Billingsley led the Hornets with 8 points. Destin Jenkins had 6, Alex Skelley 4 with Aiden Baker and Tyler Pinney adding 3 each. Jackson Fluger had 2, as did Blake Ammons and Colm Taylor. Carson Nagle pitched in with a free throw.