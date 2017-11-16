Balanced scoring contributes to Bryant Blue’s eighth-grade victory

November 16, 2017 Boys Basketball

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School held the Anthony School scoreless in the third quarter to turn a 24-18 lead into a 35-18 advantage on the way to a 48-26 victory in the consolation round of the Anthony School Classic on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Williams and Zach Foote scored 9 points apiece while Brooks Edmonson and Demetrius Sanders added 8 each. Daniel Taylor and Isaac Devine each added a 3 while Jabari Smith, Chase McCormick, Tyler Hesley and Lance Kirby scored 2 each.

The Hornets built a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Now 2-1, the Hornets will play in a jamboree in Conway on Saturday then host Cabot North on Monday.

